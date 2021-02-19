2 wounded in shooting inside Ford City Mall, police say

CHICAGO — Police are on the scene at Ford City Mall in Chicago.

Chicago police said officers responded to the mall, located at 76th Street and South Cicero Avenue, around 12:30 for reports of a shooting.

Police said the investigation is still in its “inception stages” but preliminary information indicates two males exchanged gunfire inside a business at the mall.

The males self transported to the hospital.

⚠️🇺🇸#𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐓: SHOTS FIRED INSIDE CHICAGO MALL; POLICE AND EMS ON SCENE⚠️



📍#Chicago, #Illinois

The incident occurred at Ford City Mall in Chicago. Two men fled the scene after firing multiple shots, hitting a man in the arm near the Foot Locker store. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/CJbqb0jenM — 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐬 (@IntelNewsDesk) February 19, 2021

No known injuries to bystanders reported at this time, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.