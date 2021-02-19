2 wounded in shooting inside Ford City Mall, police say

CHICAGO — Police are on the scene at Ford City Mall in Chicago.
Chicago police said officers responded to the mall, located at 76th Street and South Cicero Avenue, around 12:30 for reports of a shooting.
Police said the investigation is still in its “inception stages” but preliminary information indicates two males exchanged gunfire inside a business at the mall.
The males self transported to the hospital.
No known injuries to bystanders reported at this time, according to police.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.