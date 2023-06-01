CHICAGO — Seven people, including three police officers, have been hospitalized after a reported officer-involved shooting on Chicago’s south side Thursday night.

According to the Chicago Police Department, officers responded to the 4100 block of South Wells Street in Chicago’s Fuller Park neighborhood on just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

The Chicago Fire Department reports that seven people have been hospitalized, including three police officers and two civilians were transported to University of Chicago Hospital in good conditions. Two others were also transported, but are in critical condition.

The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

The Chicago Office of Police Accountability also reportedly responded to the scene.

No further information has been provided at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Chicago Office of Police Accountability at 312-746-3609.

