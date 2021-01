CHICAGO — Chicago police said an officer was involved in a shooting Friday on the West Side.

Police said the incident happened around noon in the 1200 bock of South Kedvale Avenue in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood.

Police involved shooting in the 1200 block of S. Kedvale. No further details at this time. PIO in route. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/wZ77TtG2CP — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) January 1, 2021

The circumstance surrounding the incident are not yet known.

No other information has been provided.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for details.