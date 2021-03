CHICAGO — An off duty Chicago police officer was shot Monday on the city’s Far South Side.

According to police, the officer was in the 8900 block of South Stoney Island in the city’s Calumet Heights neighborhood when the shooting took place.

The officer was taken to University of Chicago Hospital.

The officer’s condition has not been released at this time.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.