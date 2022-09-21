Sources say officer had been relieved of police powers days earlier; Search for suspect continues

CHICAGO —The search continues for the person responsible for wounding an off duty Chicago police officer in a shooting Monday.

The shooting occurred shortly after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Addison and Elston in what Chicago police Supt. David Brown called a “road rage incident.”

According to police, the 27-year-old officer was off-duty and driving northbound on Elston and came to an abrupt halt after the SUV in front of her slammed on its brakes. Police said the driver of the SUV then fired a gun from the car.

The officer was in the face and is expected to recover from her injuries. She has since been released from the hospital, according to a spokesperson for the department.

The SUV involved was recovered Monday afternoon in the 5800 block of North Drake.

Multiple sources told WGN News the officer is a probationary officer who was relieved of police powers Saturday. The department has not released any additional information. News Affairs said they are prohibited from discussing personnel matters. But they said Area 5 detectives continue to investigate. By police statute, when officers are relieved of police powers, they’re ordered to surrender their weapons and FOID card to CPD.