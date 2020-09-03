Off-duty officer shoots man in attempted carjacking on South Side

CHICAGO — An off-duty officer shot and wounded one of three men who attempted to take his vehicle in the South Shore neighborhood.

Police said the officer was driving through an alley near 79th and Phillips around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. The officer said three young men approached him, and demanded he get out of the vehicle.

One of the men had a gun, and fired at the officer, according to police. The officer was not hit, but returned gunfire and struck the man in the arm.

The man is in good condition and faces charges.

Chicago police said the officer does not work for CPD, but they did not reveal which agency it is.