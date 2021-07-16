Off-duty officer issued citation after fatally striking 9-year-old boy in West Rogers Park

CHICAGO — Chicago police say an off-duty officer has been issued a citation after the pickup truck he was driving struck and killed a 9-year-old riding his bicycle.

Police said the officer was cited for failure to exercise due care for a pedestrian in the road.

Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara said the officer, 48, did not see the boy before he was struck with the Toyota Tundra on the 7300 block of North Sacramento Avenue around 8 p.m. Wednesday in West Rogers Park.

The boy has been identified as Hershel Weinberger.

Hershel was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Catanzara said the officer took a breathalyzer, which is standard procedure, and it came back negative for any trace of alcohol. Catanzara said the officer is “traumatized by this tragic incident.”

The investigation is ongoing by Major Accidents.

A GoFundMe was started to help the boy’s family.

