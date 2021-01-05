Off-duty officer carjacked by gunpoint on South Side

CHICAGO — An off-duty officer was carjacked at gunpoint on the city’s South Side.

The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. Monday in the 8900 block of South Euclid. Police said the 36-year-old off-duty female officer was traveling southbound on Euclid, when an SUV pulled in front of her vehicle causing her to stop.

According to police, three males exited the SUV and approached her vehicle. One of the offenders wearing a white shirt with black pants tapped on the driver side window with a handgun while yelling “Get out of the car.”

The off-duty officer exited the vehicle and two of the offenders jumped in and drove off in her 2021 Kia white four-door sedan, police said. The officer was not injured.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives investigate.