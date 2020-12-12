Off-duty office involved in shooting on North Side

CHICAGO — An off-duty Chicago police officer was involved in a shooting on the North Side late Friday.

The officer was near Irving Park Road and Spaulding Avenue in the city’s Albany Park neighborhood around 11 p.m. The officer heard shots and approached a parked car that was occupied.

Police said during a confrontation with the occupants, the officer fired his weapon and struck a man in the hand.

Police are still investigating the details including how a car involved in the shooting ended up at a 7-Eleven several blocks away.

The officer was not hurt but was taken to the hospital for observation.

The Sun-Time reports the man was taken to the man was taken to the hospital for treatment and was taken into custody.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident. The Sun Times reports the officer has been placed on administrative duty for 30 days.





