CHICAGO — An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot and wounded on the city’s Southwest Side.

The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday near 39th and Artesian in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

Police said it happened during a robbery, and the officer returned fire. It is unknown if the offender was hit.

The officer was struck in the leg and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

