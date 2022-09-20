CHICAGO — An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot Tuesday afternoon on the Northwest Side.

The shooting occurred shortly after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Addison and Elston in what Chicago police Supt. David Brown called a “road rage incident.”

“The offender shot one of our officers, during this road rage incident, from the car,” Brown said. “There was no apparent exiting of the car. He was still in the car and shot our officer in the face.”

The officer — a female — was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center initially in serious-to-critical condition, though she was awake and alert, according to Chicago fire.

Police described the suspect vehicle as a black SUV.

The search continues for the offender who escaped in the vehicle, police added. Detectives remain on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.