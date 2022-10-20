CHICAGO — An off-duty CPD officer exchanged gunfire following an attempted carjacking on the South Side Thursday night, according to police.

At around 6:05 p.m., an officer was near 88th and Constance when at least three suspects demanded their vehicle and property, CPD said.

An exchange of gunfire followed. CPD said a possible suspect was dropped off at Trinity Hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

The officer involved will be placed on administrative leave for 30 days as COPA investigates.