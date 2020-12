CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man is dead after a shooting involving an off-duty Chicago police officer in the city’s Garfield Ridge neighborhood.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday inside a home on the 5600 block of Nottingham. Police say the man was shot by the homeowner during a physical altercation.

Authorities say this is a domestic incident that involves an off-duty CPD officer.

No further information was provided by police at this time.

