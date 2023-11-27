CHICAGO — An off-duty Chicago police officer was killed in a crash in Oak Lawn Sunday morning.

The Cook County Medical Examiner has identified the officer as 35-year-old Edwin Espinoza.

The accident happened around 8 a.m. near 95th Street and Harlem Avenue after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a tree. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Espinoza was a probationary officer with one-year on the job.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help with funeral costs for the officer. As of Monday morning, the fundraiser had already raised over $23,000.