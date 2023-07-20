CHICAGO — An off-duty Chicago officer was killed in a crash involving an ATV on the city’s Far North Side, according to a police source.

The accident happened around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of West Bryn Mawr.

Police said the 29-year-old man was driving an ATV eastbound on Bryn Mawr when he attempted to overtake an SUV making a left turn, and struck the vehicle.

The man was transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

The medical examiner has identified him as Raheem Mills. A police source confirms Mills was an off-duty Chicago police officer.

Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.