CHICAGO — An off-duty Chicago firefighter died Sunday morning while swimming with his family in Lake Michigan after finishing a shift.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, emergency personnel were called to help and they found him underwater.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died.

“The loss of any of our members is a loss for the first responder community and the city as a whole,” Chicago Fire Department Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said in a statement.

A full investigation is being conducted into his death, Nance-Holt said.

The man started working for CFD in 2008.