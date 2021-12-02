Obamas back in Chicago on Thursday, Friday for foundation meetings

CHICAGO — Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle are back in their hometown Chicago on Thursday and Friday for a series of foundation events.

The Obama Presidential Foundation says they’ll meet with groups of community leaders who are working on issues ranging from violence and mental health to food insecurity and economic opportunities.

Michelle also plans to meet with Chicago public high school students to talk about college and career paths.

The Obamas were last in the city for the groundbreaking of the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park.