Obama surprises youth football team in Chicago’s Jackson Park

President Obama surprises the Chicago Southside Wolfpack youth football team and their coaches in Jackson Park in Chicago, IL on June 1, 2021. Photo courtesy of “The Obama Foundation.”

CHICAGO – Former president Barack Obama surprised a youth football team and their coaches Tuesday during practice in Jackson Park.

The Chicago Southside Wolfpack, a team made up of boys aged 8-16 from various Chicago Public Schools, was congratulated by the former president on a successful football season.

Representatives from the Obama Foundation said the former president was in Chicago to share enthusiasm for the Presidential Center’s groundbreaking set for later this year.

Set to open in the fall, the transformative four-building campus will be a world-class destination for an estimated 700,000 people a year, city leaders said in April. The center also hopes to effort good-paying jobs and careers for people in the neighborhood surrounding Jackson Park.

Construction could begin as early as August.

LATEST WGN NEWS HEADLINES: