CHICAGO — You’ve heard the phrase “If you build it, he will Come.” On Friday, some construction workers in Chicago had a Hollywood moment of their own.

It started as a typical day on the job at the Obama Presidential Center Construction site. Then a word came from the foreman to “get to the tent.”

Here’s a portion of @BarackObama’s remarks to construction workers at the Obama Presidential Center. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/elYuBx80Ci — Mike Lowe (@MikeLoweReports) June 24, 2022

Unbeknownst to them, a Secret Service detail had pulled in and delivered the VIP of VIPs/

Former President Barack Obama was on the 20-acre site, in person for the first time since the groundbreaking in September of 2021.

Then, as about 100 workers waited thinking they were attending a safety seminar, the door opened.

Obama surprise them, saying he wanted to thank them in person.

Crystal Chavez, the job site safety manager, was overcome with emotion meeting @BarackObama. “He’s my forever President,” she said. pic.twitter.com/DMtgXOt6Yy — Mike Lowe (@MikeLoweReports) June 24, 2022

He stayed, took photos and chatted with the workers.

A half hour later, he was whisked away to the next appointment. But he left them with the surprise of a lifetime and a memory that will last as long.

The $700 million dollar project is scheduled to be completed by 2025.