CHICAGO — You’ve heard the phrase “If you build it, he will Come.” On Friday, some construction workers in Chicago had a Hollywood moment of their own.
It started as a typical day on the job at the Obama Presidential Center Construction site. Then a word came from the foreman to “get to the tent.”
Unbeknownst to them, a Secret Service detail had pulled in and delivered the VIP of VIPs/
Former President Barack Obama was on the 20-acre site, in person for the first time since the groundbreaking in September of 2021.
Then, as about 100 workers waited thinking they were attending a safety seminar, the door opened.
Obama surprise them, saying he wanted to thank them in person.
He stayed, took photos and chatted with the workers.
A half hour later, he was whisked away to the next appointment. But he left them with the surprise of a lifetime and a memory that will last as long.
The $700 million dollar project is scheduled to be completed by 2025.