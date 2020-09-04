OB Kennedy Expressway widening delayed

CHICAGO — A project to widen and resurface the outbound Kennedy Expressway between Harlem and I-190 won’t be completed this month as originally planned.

The project started in late July 2018 and was supposed to be done this month, but is now anticipated to be completed in the Summer of 2021.

IDOT says there was a delay with the installation of a large storm sewer that stretches across EB and WB I-90, as well as EB I-190, due to a conflict with CTA utility lines that has since been resolved.

According to IDOT, these types of infrastructure issues are not uncommon in this type of location and in a project of this size. To minimize further delay, the contractor was working out of sequence to get as much other work completed as possible during the setback.

In December 2018, crews opened a fourth lane on the IB Kennedy from Cumberland to Harlem. They’re now working to build a fourth lane of traffic on the OB side of I-90 from Harlem to Cumberland. Resurfacing has been completed on the inbound side between I-190 and Harlem. Outbound lanes will be resurfaced in 2021 as part of the widening work.

Part of the Kennedy widening project was done in conjunction with the construction of the Cumberland Flyover project, which opened in September 2018. It’s a two-lane bridge that better allows traffic to exit onto Cumberland from EB I-190 and EB I-90.

The Cumberland Avenue ramps are open to traffic and are expected to remain open through the end of the Kennedy widening project. The ramp from the OB Kennedy to Canfield will remain closed until the project is complete in the summer of 2021.