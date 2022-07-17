CHICAGO – A popular South Side festival makes its triumphant return in a new location on the beach.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Silver Room Block Party moved from 53rd Street in Hyde Park to Oakwood Beach.

Now in its 17th year, the festival is known for showcasing arts and music, especially house music.

Locals say they love coming out for the culture, dancing, and inclusive vibe.

“Everybody comes in here with a great attitude,” said Missy Perkins with ‘Paint the City.’ “You run into so many people, as well. This whole time we’ve seen people we haven’t seen in a minute, especially coming out of Covid.”

“The most beautiful part of Silver Room Block Party is how we bring all of the Chicago creative community together to really celebrate the amount of power, talent and strength out of Chicago,” said Priya Shah with ‘The Simple Good.’

The festival wraps up at 10 p.m. Sunday.