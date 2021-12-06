Oak Park-River Forest rescinds activity cancellation, increases mitigation efforts

OAK PARK, Ill. — School officials at Oak Park-River Forest High School have rescinded an activity and sports cancellation that was initially put in place due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Officials said stricter precautions will now be put in place in lieu of the cancellation, including requiring a high quality mask, greater social distancing at lunch and an increase in saliva COVID-19 testing.

The school’s superintendent said there has to be a high level of compliance to new measures in order to keep activities in place.