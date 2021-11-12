Oak Park bike shop severely damaged by drunk driver

OAK PARK, Ill. — A bicycle shop in Oak Park was severely damaged Thursday night after a drunk driver crashed into the front of the building.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday night, Barnard’s Schwinn Cyclery owner Jeff Hajduk got a call from his security company that a car had crashed into his store in the 6100 block of West North Avenue in Oak Park.

An Oak Park police officer heard the crash and responded immediately after.

The driver, a 44-year-old Elmwood Park man, was still in the vehicle and was taken to Loyola Medical Center. He was later charged with driving under the influence.

Hajduk said about a dozen bikes were damaged inside the store, including some antiques. The business has been at this location since 1984, but began 110 years ago at the intersection of Harlem Avenue and Lake Street.

Now, Hujdak is not sure if his business will be able to stay put during a busy time of year.

“If they can shore it up, we will be back,” Hujdak said.