Lockdown lifted at Oak Lawn Community HS after police investigate domestic incident

OAK LAWN, Ill. — The lockdown at Oak Lawn Community High School has been lifted after a police investigation Thursday morning.

The subject officers were looking for has been located, according to police.

Police said the incident was a domestic situation and there was no active threat to the community. The Oak Lawn Police Dept. were on the scene and the school was placed on locked down as a precaution.

No injuries were reported.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.