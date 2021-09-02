Lockdown lifted at Oak Lawn Community HS after police investigate domestic incident

OAK LAWN, Ill. — The lockdown at Oak Lawn Community High School has been lifted after a police investigation Thursday morning.
The subject officers were looking for has been located, according to police.
Police said the incident was a domestic situation and there was no active threat to the community. The Oak Lawn Police Dept. were on the scene and the school was placed on locked down as a precaution.
No injuries were reported.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.