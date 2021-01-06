Oak Forest man found dead in home, police conducting homicide investigation

OAK FOREST, Ill. — Police in Oak Forest are conducting a homicide investigation after a 37-year-old man was found dead in a home Tuesday.

According to police, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 15300 block of South Knox Avenue around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

At the scene, officers found the man deceased. A woman was also on the scene and was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police.

Authorities have identified that man as Mark Stanfield of Oak Forest.

No other information has been provided.

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact police at 708-687-1376.