Nursing home workers rally Saturday amid strike

CHICAGO – Several local nursing home workers rallied Saturday as their strike reached day five.

Around 700 employees of Infinity Healthcare have been without a contract since June.

The nursing home workers are asking for hazard pay, a higher wage, proper staffing and a safer work environment.

“Everyday, it’s a risk going into these buildings and we just want proper PPE for everyone,” said employee Orlando Garcia.

Union leaders said replacement agency workers are already leaving their positions.

“We’re hearing in some homes the residents are assisting in some type of care,” said SEIU director Shaba Andrich. “We’re hearing from residents they’re not getting bathed for up to two to three days at a time.”

SEIU is now calling on the Illinois Department of Public Health to come in and inspect the 11 long-term care facilities owned by Infinity.

When it comes to COVID-19, there have been 1,275 cases at Infinity nursing homes and a total of 172 deaths.

Cityview Multicare, in Cicero, has had the most cases with 249 and Niles Nursing and Rehabilitation leading in deaths, with 54.

Statewide, there have been more than 45,000 cases at long-term case facilities, with more than 6,000 deaths.

The workers said the owner of Infinity received millions of dollars from the federal goverment and they deserve to be treated better.

“He has received about $12.7 million in funds and it has not shown up on paychecks or in our building in PPE,” said CNA Becky Steele. “We would like to know where the money has gone.”

The strike is poised to move onto day six Sunday.