Nurses plead to stop South Side clinics from merging with Provident Hospital

CHICAGO – Nurses held a rally Friday to plead with officials to stop plans to merge two South Side clinics with Provident Hospital.

The nurses stood outside the hospital wearing red masks that said “save lives.”

Cook County Health proposed moving services at Woodlawn Health Center and Near South Health Center to Provident Hospital.

The nurses Friday said the closing the clinics is going to put stress on their communities.

“African Americans make up 24% of the population in Cook County and make up 43% of the deaths,” said ER nurse Dennis Kosuth. “It’s a shame.”

Advocates said facilities and services should not be cut during a pandemic when the African American community has been hit particularly hard.

Cook County Health said the proposed move will mean more services with the same doctors. The union said it will make it more difficult for patients to get to a hospital at a time when people need them the most.