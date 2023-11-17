CHICAGO — A federal investigation is underway after a CTA train crash on the city’s North Side left 38 people injured.

According to police, a Yellow Line train was traveling south around 10:35 a.m. near the 7500 block of North Paulina Street when it collided with a rail-mounted snow-removal equipment in the Howard Rail Yard.

The Chicago Fire Department reports 38 people were injured and at least 23 were taken to local hospitals — including four children and seven CTA employees. The train operator was among three people who suffered critical injuries. Fifteen people refused treatment at the scene.

Just hours after the crash, a man who was onboard the second train filed a lawsuit.

The lawyers — Simmons and Joseph T. Murphy — said 52-year-old Cleon Hawkins was seated in the second car of the Yellow Line train when the collision sent him flying into one of the metal poles in the car, injuring his shoulder and leg.

The CTA has not yet responded to the lawsuit.

Why was the train and the snow plow on the same tracks? That is the question the National Transportation Safety Board will try to answer. A team of NTSB investigators will begin their on-scene investigation Friday. The final report may not come out for several months.

The CTA Yellow Line remains suspended Friday morning. Shuttle bus services are available between Howard and Skokie-Dempster, serving all affected stations during normal business hours.