CHICAGO — Christmas has come and gone, but for those looking to get rid of their holiday trees, Chicago officials hope you will choose the recycling route.

Chicago’s 2023 Holiday Tree Recycling begins Saturday, Jan. 7 across 26 parks in the city:

Bessemer Park, 8930 S. Muskegon Ave.

Clark Park, 3400 N. Rockwell St.

Forestry Site, 900 E. 103rd St.

Garfield Park, 100 N. Central Park Ave.

Grant Park, 900 S. Columbus Dr.

Humboldt Park Boathouse, 1369 N. Sacramento Ave.

Jackson Park, 6300 S. Cornell Ave.

Kennedy Park, 2427 W. 113th St.

Kelvyn Park, 4438 W. Wrightwood Ave.

Lake Meadows Park, 3117 S. Rhodes Ave.

Lincoln Park, Cannon Dr. at Fullerton Ave. (East side of Cannon Dr.)

Mahalia Jackson Park, 8385 S. Birkhoff Ave.

Margate Park, 4921 N. Marine Dr.

Marquette Park, 6700 S. Kedzie Ave.

McKinley Park, 2210 W. Pershing Rd.

Mt. Greenwood Park, 3721 W. 111th St.

North Park Village, 5801 N. Pulaski Rd.

Norwood Park, 5800 N Avondale Ave. (Service Yard)

Portage Park, 4100 N. Long Ave.

Riis Park, 6201 W. Wrightwood Ave.

Rowan Park, 11546 S. Avenue L

Sheridan Park, 910 S. Aberdeen St.

Walsh Park, 1722 N. Ashland Ave.

Warren Park, 6601 N. Western Ave.

Wentworth Park, 5701 S. Narragansett Ave.

West Chatham Park, 8223 S. Princeton Ave.

Trees collected during the recycling events are turned into mulch, which is much more environmentally friendly than sending them to landfills.

Six locations will also provide free mulch on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Monday, Jan. 9:

Forestry Site

Lincoln Park

Margate Park

Mt. Greenwood Park

North Park Village

Warren Park

All tinsel, ornaments, lights, and stands must be removed. Trees may be dropped off during regular park hours.

Click here for more information.