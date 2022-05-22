CHICAGO — The original musical ‘Notes and Letters’ is performing at the Underscore Theater in Lincoln Park this week, chronicling the story of an immigrant’s life in Chicago.

The musical is set during World War I following Prague native Joe, who finds a group of friends at a Chicago piano shop.

The musical was inspired by Joe’s real-life story after his great-great granddaughter found the letters in an attic and knew it was a story that had to be told.

The show is running at Underscore Theater until this coming Saturday.