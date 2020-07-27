Northwestern looking for 5,000 volunteers for coronavirus vaccine trials

CHICAGO — Northwestern University launched a new registry for people in the Chicago area who are interested in participating in drug trials for a potential coronavirus vaccine Monday.

According to the university, they are looking for 5,000 adult volunteers who are at risk for COVID-19 exposure due to their jobs to sign up for the registry, especially individuals from communities of color that have been disproportionately hurt by the spread of the disease.

“We want to recruit participants in the Chicago area who are at risk for exposure to COVID-19 and who are potentially interested in participating in different studies for prevention of the infection,” Northwestern’s Dr. Karen Krueger said in a statement.

The first trial is scheduled to begin in August, Northwestern said, investigating the new AstraZeneca LLC vaccine which early studies found was safe and boosted antibody responses. Testing will take place in downtown Chicago, Lake Forest Hospital and Central DuPage Hospital.