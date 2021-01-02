Northwest Side thrift store emphasizes cause to the community during pandemic

CHICAGO — A thrift store in Portage Park is emphasizing bringing brand new items to the community while helping local non-profit organizations.

Greater Goods Community Thrift Store is organized by Big Shoulders Church, currently operating without a church due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greater Goods features items ranging from necessity to boutique, all in the condition of brand new or gently used.

“What we try to really make is a special store with thrift store prices,” employee Erin James-Brown said.

Products from clothes to jewelry to vinyl LPs and puzzles, frequent donations power the store’s shelves with a unique way to uplift the community.

Shoppers can get an extra 10 percent off this weekend and a tote to fill up and get another 10 percent off on another shopping trip. The proceeds go towards a neighborhood non-profit organization.