Northfield announces July Fourth yard decorating contest

NORTHFIELD, Ill. — The coronavirus pandemic may have canceled Chicago area July Fourth fireworks displays, but residents in one suburb are encouraged to take their celebration from the skies to the lawn.

The Village of Northbrook announced a Fourth of July yard decorating contest for their residents.

The village is partnering with the park district. 16 homes will be declared winners and will receive a $25 gift card to a Northfield restaurant or food establishment.

Entries must be submitted by Thursday, July 2 at 5 p.m.

A map of participating homes will be created and posted on July 3.

Residents are encouraged to walk or bike the route with family and view the participating yards.

Then you can vote for your favorites at www.northfieldil.org/yardcontest

To enter and for more information log on to www.northfieldil.org/4thofjuly

