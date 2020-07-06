Tow operator struck by vehicle on NB I-55 at Cicero

CHICAGO — All lanes on northbound Interstate 55 at Cicero Avenue have reopened after a person was struck by a vehicle early Monday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., a tow truck operator was changing a tire on the interstate when he struck by the vehicle, according to Illinois State Police.

The tow operator was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition. Another person was also hospitalized with minor injuries.

The right two lanes of I-55 were blocked for several hours while authorities investigated the crash, but they have since reopened.

No other details were available.

NB 55 approaching Cicero – Tow truck driver hit while helping change a tire.



Tow truck driver in serious condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital. Person who hit the tow truck hospitalized with non life threatening injuries.



Just one lane gets by. Currently 43 minutes from 294 to LSD. pic.twitter.com/DDng5TbCbh — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) July 6, 2020

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story said the tow operator was struck by a semi truck. He was struck by a vehicle. WGN regrets this error.