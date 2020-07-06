Tow operator struck by semi on NB I-55 at Cicero

CHICAGO — All lanes on northbound Interstate 55 at Cicero Avenue have reopened after a person was struck by a semi truck early Monday morning.
Just before 3 a.m., a tow truck operator was changing a tire on the interstate when he struck by the semi, according to Illinois State Police.
The tow operator was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition. Another person was also hospitalized with minor injuries.
The right two lanes of I-55 were blocked for several hours while authorities investigated the crash, but they have since reopened.
No other details were available.