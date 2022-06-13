CHICAGO — A longtime North Side ward volunteer, who recently left a meeting in North Center, was struck and killed Sunday while crossing the street.

At around 5:15 p.m., police responded to the 2000 block of West Irving Park Road on the report of a pedestrian struck. Peter Paquette, 75, just left an early vote rally at O’Donovan’s when he was struck in the middle of a crosswalk.

“He was on Irving Park, crossing south,” said 47th Ward Ald. Matt Martin. “There’s a cross walk right there he was hit in the middle of the street and killed.”

A 30-year-old man, who was traveling eastbound and stopped at the scene, was issued multiple citations.

Sue Kadlec, a North Center resident, has had several close calls trying to cross Irving Park Road.

“I mean I scooted out of the way you’re in this crosswalk they’re zooming at you it’s like I’m going to stare you down and hopefully they’re paying attention

The death comes after a 3-year-old and a 2-year-old were recently involved in traffic deaths.

Ald. Martin, along with Congressman Mike Quigley, spoke at a Safe Streets for All rally over the weekend to raise awareness.

“It’s tragic and traumatic within three weeks we’ve had three individuals hit and killed by drivers all in different circumstances,” Martin said. “All pedestrians, bikers you have a lot of folks questioning, ‘how am I going to get around on bike? on foot?’ especially folks with younger kids.”

Ald. Martin is working to install protected bike lanes on Clark Street. Martin said Irving Park Road has restrictions for more safety measures because it is under state jurisdiction.