North Side restaurant celebrates milestone by giving back to supporters

CHICAGO — A North Side restaurant is celebrating a milestone this weekend, thanking supporters while marking 30 years in business.

‘Uncommon Ground’ in Lakeview has been a staple for the past three decades in the area, offering fresh, organic food and coffee.

Peppers, tomatoes, eggplant and basil wrap the sidewalk of the restaurant, contributing to the organically grown ingredients used in the restaurant’s dishes.

Music returned to Uncommon Ground in July as well, adding live performances to the experience at the restaurant that began as a coffee shop 30 years ago.

In that time, Helen and Mike Cameron have added the organic restaurant and organic brewery.

Greenstar Brewing opened back in 2013 and was given the honor of the first certified organic brewery in Illinois. The beer is made in the back room of the restaurant before making its way to your table.

The 30th Anniversary Beer, named Perseverance, is an organic imperial IPA with a 10 percent ABV. The beer comes with a farm-to-table price-fixed menu to celebrate the milestone.

The $30 three-course menu is available through the rest of the month.