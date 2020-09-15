North Side residents reeling after string of carjackings

CHICAGO — Area residents are reeling after a crime spree including several carjacking incidents affected several North Side neighborhoods Sunday.

“As women new to the area, it’s definitely a little scary to hear,” Lakeview resident Alayna Herbst said, who recently graduated from college and moved to the area with her two roommates.

Chicago police said the spree began Sunday morning at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of North Southport Avenue. A 48-year-old woman was unloading groceries from her car when a man asked for directions before stealing her gray 2019 Subaru at gunpoint.

Another car was stolen approximately 30 minutes later in the 2900 block of North Mildred Avenue.

At approximately 10:20 a.m., two men stole a silver Jeep Cherokee outside the Wrigleyville Starbucks at 3649 North Clark Street.

The same Jeep Cherokee was seen alongside a black Jeep Cherokee throughout Wicker Park and West Town as well, robbing multiple people at gunpoint.

Two women walking near Racine Avenue and Cornelia Avenue said the two men pushed one of them down and stole the other’s purse before fleeing in the silver Jeep.

The witnesses said up to six men were split up between the two vehicles.

“It reinforces why we need to stick together, walk together and it puts it into perspective. We own a Jeep, so it’s a little too fitting hearing all of this,” Herbst said.

The silver Jeep Cherokee used in the crimes was seen with a distinctive vanity plate that began with the letters N-O-L-L.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Chicago police.