North Side elementary students help change school’s name to honor Harriet Tubman

CHICAGO — Students at a North Side elementary school celebrated the institution’s official name change on Monday to honor Harriet Tubman.

The elementary school, located at Seminary and George, was formerly known as Agassiz Elementary — which was named after 19th century scientist Louis Agassiz. Historians noted that he promoted racist ideologies.

“The name Harriet Tubman is very important in terms of Black history,” said student Mikiah Bounds. “Considering she was one of many who have stopped slavery in this country.”

The name change was approved just shy of one year ago at the height of the pandemic. Parents, teachers, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez, Ald. Tunney and many others were on hand Monday to officially celebrate the name change.

“Students listen up. You are the new conductors of the underground railroad,” Tubman principal Kimberly Gibson said.

Their school mascot nickname is the Bulldogs.