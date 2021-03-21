North Side churro shop offers authentic Mexican churros with American touch

CHICAGO — ‘Churro Parlor’ in Chicago’s Roscoe Village neighborhood takes an authentic Mexican churro while offering tantalizing flavor combinations that aren’t usually found.

“You’re getting a traditional flavor with a modern twist,” Mauricio Parra, owner of Churro Parlor said.

Churros with toppings such as Fruity Pebbles, Oreos, graham crackers and sprinkles are all offered, alongside the traditional cinnamon.

Churro Parlor is an extension of Café El Tapatio which Mauricio’s mother opened in 1974. Today, with the help of his son, Churro Parlor regularly continues to come up with new, updated flavors.

“So you’ve got the sweet and savory, so there is an explosion of flavor,” Mauricio said.