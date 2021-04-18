North Side antique store features oddities for every part of the home

CHICAGO —In a tough time to open a business, Andy Johnston decided to bank on his love for antiques, opening an antique store in Edgewater.

When Johnston was a boy, his favorite thing to do with his mother was antiquing. His mother passed away recently, leading Andy to leave his corporate job.

He then opened ‘Andy’s Art, Antiques and Oddities’ in his mother’s honor.

From golden angel wings to metal pigs and teeth molds, Andy’s has a wide array of unique antiques that are collected with an extraordinary passion.

“I carry a very eclectic selection,” Johnston said.

Whether looking for new or old art, art deco jewelry or antiques for your garden, Andy’s is a newer spot unlike anywhere else around.