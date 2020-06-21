Shooting inside suburban North Riverside mall prompts lockdown

RIVERSIDE PARK, Ill. — North Riverside Park Mall is shut down Sunday evening after someone opened fire inside the mall, shooting at least one person while hundreds ran for safety.

The mall was put on lockdown after someone opened fire inside around 12:25 p.m. Sunday, North Riverside Police Chief Carlos Garcia said in a statement.

Claudia McDonald was shopping in Bath & Body Works when she heard the shots and hid, all while her daughter listened on the other end of the phone.

“All of a sudden a bunch of mass confusion started. People started running like a herd of animals through the corridor of the mall, saying ‘there’s a shooter, there’s a shooter,’” McDonald said. “Then all of a sudden I started hearing ‘pop pop pop.’ I heard about 15 shots.”

Police say the shooting started on the lower level near the JC Penny, and one man in his 20s was struck by gunfire. The victim was alert and conscious when he was transported to a local hospital, according to police.

“People were running everywhere; inside the store people were laying on top of the floor, women were laying on top of their children, everyone was panicky, the mall began to shut down all the stores,” McDonald said. “I basically prepared myself that I was going to die today; it was quite terrifying.”

Somehow, Claudia McDonald made it to work after she made it out of the mall. She said she wanted to try and distract herself, and said she doesn’t think what happened Sunday has really hit her yet.

Police told the RB Landmark the shooting happened near Kicks, a shoe store located nearby J.C. Penny. No one is in custody and police do not believe the shooter is still on the property.

Riverside Park police still did not provide additional details as of 5 p.m. Sunday.