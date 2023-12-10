CHICAGO — A family-run restaurant in North Park is closing its doors for good this weekend.

Mee Mah, a restaurant known for its Chinese cuisine, announced this week that it would be shutting down on Sunday after more than 40 years of operation.

In a Facebook post shared on Thursday, Benjamin Wong, whose parents, Bill and Sandy, own the restaurant, announced that they have decided to retire and have chosen to close the restaurant.

“From the bottom of our hearts, the Wong family and the entire Mee Mah family want to thank you for the years we were able to serve you, get to know you, watch your children grow, and be a part of your lives in so many ways,” Wong said in the social media post.

Mee Mah, located in the 4000 block of West Peterson Avenue, opened its doors in 1982 and served customers seven days a week.

The restaurant stayed open for the weekend to allow loyal customers one last chance to enjoy their favorite meals before the owners began their retirement.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to all our customers who come from near and far and supported us through many generations. My parent’s decision to close was not made lightly and comes with mixed emotions as they reflect on the countless memories created within the Mee Mah walls,” Wong said.

Mee Mah is open until 8:30 p.m. on Sunday and Wong said long wait times are expected on the restaurant’s final day.