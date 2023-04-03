CHICAGO — North DuSable Lake Shore Drive is set to go under construction within the next two weeks, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT).

CDOT announced Monday morning the resurfacing project is expected to begin April 16.

The project will include milling the existing asphalt roadway pavement and repairing the viaduct over Montrose Drive.

Construction will extend over LaSalle Drive to Lawrence Avenue going northbound and Lawrence Avenue to Irving Park Roads going South.

CDOT says all lanes will be fully reopened during morning and afternoon rush periods.

The Chicago Department of Transportation encourages the public to make extra time for traffic on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, take public transportation if possible and take alternate routes.

The project is set to finish by mid-June.

