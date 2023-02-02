CHICAGO — The city’s West Side has a new community space with more than 100 hours of activities set to be offered every week.

The North Austin Center spans a ten-acre campus and will serve 25,000 people annually, according to a press release. It will be operated as a nonprofit with all program fees going to support the center’s operations and charitable activities.

The different operations include making the campus accessible for everyone, scholarships and low-cost and no-cost programming for local youth and their families.

Running the center will combine the efforts of multiple groups including the By The Hand Club For Kids, Grace and Peace Revive Center, Intentional Sports, the Chicago Fire Foundation and Jason and Vedrana Heyward with their Jason Heyward Baseball Academy.

According to organizers, the center boasts the city’s largest indoor turf field.