Nonprofits turning to socially-distanced fundraisers to support their mission

CHICAGO — Even in an era of social distancing, nonprofits are finding ways to help raise money.

Sunday, Chicago Animal Rescue’s One Tail At A Time took to Facebook Live for its annual fundraiser, “Sit In For Shelter Dogs.”

“If you are sitting with us, thank you so, so much, we’re really excited to do this with you,” said Heather Owen. “It’s been a wild year and that fact that people still care so much for shelter pets leaves us very, very humbled and very excited to put these funds toward really, really good use.”

Owen co-founded One Tail At A Time 12 years ago. This was the first virtual fundraiser event for them since the sit ins began.

“I remember walking into CACC and knowing that I had a purpose. Because it was not a safe place for animals and I was shocked by how bad it was,” Owen said.

Conditions at Chicago Animal Care and Control have since improved due in large part to animal rescues like One Tail At A Time working to reduce the homeless pet population.

“We’re all stronger together and man, it’s been overwhelming the amount of support we’ve had in light of what’s going on,” board member Kaity Blackburn said.