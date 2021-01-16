Nonprofit market on South Side offers artisan goods, homemade food

CHICAGO — After being closed for most of 2020, Carver 47 in Kenwood is open once again and ready to serve both customers and community.

Co-creator Monica Haslip also founded ‘The Little Black Pearl’ next door. Haslip’s inspiration for the market came from George Washington Carver, a prominent scientist and humanitarian, illustrated by Haslip in pencil.

Haslip’s partner in the business, Lizz Wright, is a renowned singer, gardener and chef who decided she needed another project. Wright loved the concept of Carver 47 and made it her next endeavor.

“It’s a market with a combo of home goods and local artisan products,” Wright said, who is a chef and general manager at Carver 47.

Available alongside unique goods are coffees and pastries, and even more for lunch or dinner. Carver 47’s current menu includes homemade pasta, salads, smoothies and miso salmon.

Chef Richard Samayoa said the food aims to pay homage to Southern cooking, and Carver 47 releases a new menu each week.

“We try to prepare everything with love, because we really care about this community,” Samayoa said.