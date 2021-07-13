Nonprofit aims to help Chicagoans affected by eviction ban’s end

Anthony E. Simpkins, President & CEO of Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago (NHS), joined WGN to discuss the upcoming end to the eviction moratorium and ways NHS is helping renters and homeowners.

Illinois’ eviction moratorium expires on Saturday, July 24, meaning many Chicagoans could be forced out of their homes.

Simpkin’s nonprofit neighborhood revitalization organization aims to offer guidance.

Click here to learn more about Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago. Watch the full interview in the video player above.

