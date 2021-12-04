Non-profit works to get holiday lights up on South Side

CHICAGO — The non-profit organization ‘My Block, My Hood, My City’ went door to door on Saturday, decorating homes from 35th Street to 115th Street, illuminating a part of the city that can often feel forgotten.

Hundreds of volunteers brought the lights and wreaths with them to brighten homes and spirits for the holidays.

The program is called ‘Be a Part of the Light.’ It began four years ago on just one block and a few volunteers. This year, the goal was to reach 500 homes.

Volunteers will be back out next Saturday to decorate the remaining houses.