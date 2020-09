CHICAGO – A non-profit has teamed up with Mariano’s to hand out free meals through September.

“I Am A Gentleman” is going to a different neighborhood each Sunday to share meals cooked by renowned chefs.

This Sunday, Bill Kim from Urban Belly made lemon chicken with Puerto Rican bean stew and jasmine rice in Humboldt Park.

Next week, chef Julius Russell from a Tale of Two Chefs is cooking for people in Little Village.

For a full schedule, click here.